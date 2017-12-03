Mariah Woods: Missing NC Girl, 3, Body Found In Remote Creek 25 Miles From Home

So upsetting. Missing little girl from NC, Mariah Woods’ body was likely found in a creek on the afternoon of Dec. 2 shortly after her mother’s boyfriend was arrested for her disappearance. Get all the sad details here.

Mariah Woods, a 3-year-old toddler from North Carolina, has been missing since Nov. 26 after her mother woke up to find her not in bed and now divers have sadly recovered what they think is her body in a creek 25 miles from her home. Mariah’s mother’s live-in boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, 32, was arrested for the little girl’s disappearance shortly before her body was recovered and he has now been charged in her death. FBI Spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said in a statement that the remains were found in Holly Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway around 5:30pm on Dec. 2, according to the Daily Mail. Although a medical examiner has yet to officially identify the body, investigators are confident that it is little Mariah. See photos of Mariah here.

Arrest warrants say that Kimrey moved Mariah’s body to the creek after she died and have yet to comment on how they think she was killed. The official charge for Kimrey was concealing a death, obstruction of justice, burglary, larceny, and possession of stolen property. He is being held in county jail with a bail amount of $1, 010, 000. The burglary charge comes from being accused of stealing two dressers after breaking in a home between the hours of 11pm on Nov. 26 and 3:30am on Nov.27. He has a long criminal history with many charges in the past dating back to 2002.

The search for Mariah grew intense over the past week after authorities encouraged people in the area to be on the lookout for the missing toddler. There were even reports that she was seen in a local Walmart with a random woman but they unfortunately proved to be false.

@FBI and #OnslowCounty sheriff> it is with deep sadness the our investigation leads us to believe 3-year-old #MariahWoods is deceased. It's the outcome we feared. Our search for Mariah is not over. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/hUnXhwb82n — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) December 2, 2017

