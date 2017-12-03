‘Long Island Medium’s Theresa & Larry Caputo Split After 28 Years Of Marriage

Oh no! ‘Long Island Medium’ star Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry Caputo have separated. Here’s all the details on this sad story.

Theresa Caputo, 51, star of TLC’s hit show Long Island Medium has parted ways with Larry Caputo, her husband of 28 years, according to TMZ. The reality TV couple shared a joint statement on the matter: “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children.”We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” Head here to see photos of Theresa and her family through the years.

Although details on what exactly came between them are scarce, there could be hope for this former couple in the future. Insiders say they’ve got no regrets about their years together and after some time apart, they might be able to salvage their marriage after all. They’ve been on the air since 2011. Theresa is known for her uncanny ability to connect with people on psychic level everywhere she goes, providing insight on their future. She also prides herself on her ability to speak with the dead. Her unique skill set has us very curious about what she foresees for herself and her marriage to Larry.

Last month, the famed psychic actually discussed the problems in her marriage on their show. “I’ve changed and he has changed,” Theresa, said. “We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that. It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

