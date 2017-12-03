Kim Kardashian Previews 3 Pics From Xmas Cards — Will She Reveal Khloe & Kylie’s Baby Bumps?

Kim Kardashian is releasing Christmas images every day in Dec.! Does this mean that she’s going to unveil Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s reported baby bumps!?

Dying to see the Kardashians’ Christmas card as much as us!? It’s always exciting to see what the beloved reality star family dreams up for the holidays! Well, Kim Kardashian, 36, is up to something that might just tide you over until that blessed moment arrives! Like an Advent Calendar, Kanye West‘s, 40, better half is releasing 25 days worth of images this years featuring glimpses of the Kardashian Klan! Does this mean that her sisters’, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, alleged baby bumps are going to be revealed soon!?

On the first day of Dec., the proud mommy offered up a pic of her son Saint West, 1, surrounded by boxes. Not too far away is an undecorated Christmas tree. The next day, she posted an image of her daughter North West, 4, looking adorable in a white tank and looking up at what we assume are female family members. Then, today Dec. 3, Kim shared a shirtless photo of Reign Disick, 2, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick‘s, 34, son. So cute! Head here for loads more images of Kim looking fabulous!

Considering all the familiar faces that have made an appearance thus far, it’s a safe bet that all of this sprawling familiar are going show up eventually. After all, there’s 22 more days to account for! Which means images of Khloe and Kylie are inevitable! But the real question is: Will the images reveal their reported growing bumps or will they just tease us? And if they’re not revealed along the way, perhaps the girls’ alleged pregnant tummies will make an appearance when the Christmas card itself is finally released! So many questions! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz pic.twitter.com/jPAJNyj6C0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017

DAY 2 pic.twitter.com/TW4nQhKaab — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 2, 2017

DAY 3 pic.twitter.com/cPEbAcruap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2017

