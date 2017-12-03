Kim Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Their Best Look-Alike Pics Of 2017

Okay, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are practically twins at this point. Over the course of 2017, these sisters have had some insane look-alike moments. Check out the craziest photos!

Seriously, Kris Jenner, 62, are Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, twins? The sisters look so much alike these days. With many of their Instagram photos, it’s hard to tell which sister is which. When Kylie revealed her lip collaboration with Kim in April 2017, she posted one crazy look-alike photo. Kim and Kylie were standing side by side rocking their long black hair and the same exact makeup. They looked identical. Spooky, right?!

With their full pout, gorgeous dark eyes, always-perfect contour, and dark hair, it’s no surprise Kim and Kylie are constantly twinning. They usually post similar hot selfies on Instagram with their makeup, especially those lips, and picture perfect makeup on full display. Sometimes we have to do a double take when looking at their Instagram photos!

Kim and Kylie also twin when it comes to their style. Kylie, who is still hiding her pregnancy, posted an Instagram photo in Nov. 2017 of herself wearing a jean jacket. Kim had posted a very similar Insta pic earlier in the year. They did it again with all-white outfits in Instagram photos. The sisters even dress alike!

It’s no surprise that Kylie is inspired by Kim. Kim is her older sister, and Kim is a fashion icon. “The people who really inspire my style-wise are obviously Kim and Kanye,” Kylie told PEOPLE in 2015. Kim’s definitely got a mini-me whose name is not North West! Kylie and Kim have had so many look-alike moments in 2017, so how many will they rock in 2018? Will their little ones end up twinning years down the road? Time will tell!

