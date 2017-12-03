Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Pregnancy Cleavage In Sports Bra As She Avoids Showing ‘Baby Bump’

Khloe Kardashian once again took to Instagram to show off sexy cleavage in a sports bra amidst reports of her first-time pregnancy. See the revealing photo here!

She’s at it again! Khloe Kardashian, 33, posted a very sexy cleavage-filled photo of herself in a sports bra designed by her sister Kylie Jenner, 20, in a Dec. 1 post on Instagram. The photo is one of many the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has posted over the past few weeks and just like the rest, they all appear to hide her baby bump. Khloe has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy but her cryptic photos seem to keep all her followers guessing and wanting more. See more photos of Khloe hiding her bump here!

In her most recent post, Khloe’s black sports bra, which is from Kylie’s Valentine’s Day merchandise line, reads the word “THICK!” many times. Perhaps she’s telling us that she’s a little thick in the waistline these days? Although it appears that Khloe is simply supporting her sister by promoting her clothing line, we can’t help but wonder if there is a double meaning to the pic! Kylie, of course, is also reportedly pregnant with her first child and has kept her bump hidden just as well as Khloe has.

This will be the first baby for Khloe and the second for her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, who already has a son, Prince. There’s been a lot of speculation on when and how Khloe and Kylie will announce their pregnancies to the world. From revealing it on their annual family Christmas card to sharing the news on the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the possibilities have been endless and these girls just love to keep us guessing!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Khloe’s most recent sports bra photo? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!