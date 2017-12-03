Clips of people stepping over ‘invisible boxes’ are sweeping the internet and we’re going to show you how it’s done!

It’s the latest video sensation to sweep feeds around the globe! Yes, I’m talking about all the people who are hopping over “invisible boxes”! It’s a pretty nifty trick once it’s perfected. Although it’s not new, it gained some serious prominence when a cheerleader named Ariel at Manvel High School put her insane skills on display! Since then, people everywhere are seeing if they have what it takes to do the impossible! Head here to take a look back at the trends that have taken over Instagram this year!

It’s so simple yet to complicated and although Ariel has some serious skills, we’ve to hand it to Marco Grados, a dancer in Mexico who managed to incorporate this move into a live performance that had us picking our jaws up off the ground! So, we’re betting you’re wondering how exactly this trick is pulled off. In order to do it right, you’ve got to jump with one foot while keeping the other perfectly suspended in place. The jumping part is easy; managing to keep your foot that still in the air is definitely not!

Dontez Hines, an Anderson University football player, is another pro when it comes to the “invisible box” step. We’re going to credit his years of investment as an athlete for his ability to get this trick to look just right! “I realized I had got it down pretty well because of the reactions of my teammates,” he told Men’s Health. “I had my friend record me… he ended up posting it on his Snapchat. I still cannot believe how much attention it has gotten.” Needless to say, this is another one those things in life that the experts make look super easy when it reality it takes loads of practice!

