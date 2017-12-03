Chrissy Teigen Posts Gorgeous Pic of Her Bump In Sexy Bathing Suit — See The Pics

Chrissy Teigen and her hubby John Legend just shared some absolutely adorable photos of her growing bump! Check out all the cutness right here!

So sexy! Chrissy Teigen is sharing more images of her baby bump and they are so incredible! The supermodel and her fella John Legend, 38, posed for some goofy-yet-stunning photos with a small request for their fans. “Spot the difference,” Chrissy captioned an image of herself sitting on a countertop next to a huge cut of meat in a white swimsuit with big cutouts. As usual, she is totally gorgeous with a flower in her hair as she gently cradles her belly.

So, what’s the difference she’s referring to? That brings us to the second image in which John playfully poses behind her, also touching her growing tummy! John has got to be the difference she’s referring to, right? And they clearly weren’t attempting to strike the same note. Chrissy looks sensual and serious in both while John is yukking it up for the camera with a big grin on his face! We can’t blame him! He’s got a lot to smile about! He’s about to embark upon fatherhood for second time! Head here for tons more images of the beautiful model!

Chrissy is our favorite for TONS of reasons, including her well-known love for greasy snack foods and her willingness to flaunt her body’s tiny imperfections, but not the least of which is how much she wants to share the steps of her pregnancy with her loyal followers! She always seems willing to let us in on the process with her and we can’t get enough of the images! Keep the amazing and touching pics coming, Chrissy!

🔎 spot the difference A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

