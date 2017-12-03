Billy Bush Slams Trump For Denying ‘Access Hollywood’ Clip: You Said ‘Grab ‘Em By The P***y’

Billy Bush is NOT having Donald Trump trying to deny the truth! He writes in a NY Times op-ed that he and 7 other men heard the now-president utter the infamous p***y- grabbing words.

Donald Trump, 71, you need to stop reportedly telling supporters that the infamous Access Hollywood tape was altered and that the voice was not yours. That’s the message from former Today show co-host Billy Bush, 46, who just penned an op-ed for the New York Times, which was posted this evening, Dec 3rd. Bush, who lost his prestigious Today show job because he chatted with Trump on the tape, is determined to set the record straight. He heard Trump very clearly say, he liked to “Grab ‘me by the p***y,” referring to women he was attracted to. Head for more images of the former host.

Bush also writes that 7 other men were present and heard Trump’s shocking comments. “Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator. Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real.”

Plus, Bush went on to write in the NY Times that he is sympathetic to the over 20 women who came forward and alleged that the polarizing now-commander-in-chief subjected them to sexual harassment . “I can only imagine how it ( Trump’s reported revisionist history) has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him.”

