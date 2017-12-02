Chanel Iman: 5 Things To Know About NY Giants Sterling Shepard’s New Fiancee

The NY Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard just got engaged to supermodel Chanel Iman! Let’s get to know this svelte beauty a little better!

Another adorable couple just decided to make it official! Sterling Shepard, 24, wide receiver for the New York Giants, got down on one knee on a rooftop on Dec. 2 and asked supermodel Chanel Iman to be his bride! “A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs,” Chanel captioned an image of the momentous occasion! Aren’t all that familiar with her? Have no fear! Here’s everything you need to know about Sterling’s brand-new fiancee!

1) Chanel is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. However, she soon moved to LA where she grew up. She started modeling when she was just 12 years old! When she was 16 she was won Ford’s Supermodel of the World contest and soon found herself representation! Head here to peruse some of Chanel’s sexiest moments!

2) She has since appeared in everything from Allure to Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar. And let’s not forget the catwalk! The gorgeous 27-year-old has walked in runway shows for Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Versace, DKNY, Moschino, Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue and many, many more!

3) Chanel also became a regular in the Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show. She first joined the coveted show in 2009. Then, in 2010 she earned her wings — becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She even came back to showcase the brand’s lingerie in 2011.

4) She’s also spent some time on TV. Chanel and her mother appeared on The Tyra Banks Show in 2007 together! She visited MTV’s House of Style when they tried to revive the classic program. She was even a guest judge on a season of America’s Next Top Model!

5) Prior to her relationship with Sterling, there was another famous man in her life. In 2013, she started dating A$AP Rocky, 27, and by the next year, rumors began to circulate that they could be engaged! However, in a matter of months they decided to part ways.

