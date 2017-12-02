‘SNL’: Donald Trump Is Haunted By Hillary Clinton, Who Is Ecstatic — It’s Time To ‘Lock Him Up!’

‘Donald Trump get his very own ‘Christmas Carol’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week! Check it out!

The insanely talented crew behind Saturday Night Live continued what has been a stellar season of comedy and criticism with another sketch that managed to walk the fine line between touchy politics and gut-busting humor! Donald Trump, as usual played by Alec Baldwin, 59, is glum during the White House Christmas party and ask to be alone in the Oval Office. That’s when he gets his very own version of Charles Dickens‘ holiday tale — A Christmas Carol! Head here for loads more images from Season 43 of the hit show!

First comes Mike Flynn (Mikey Day) appears before him bound in chains and there to warn him that he shall be visited by 3 ghosts! The first is Billy Bush (Alex Moffat), followed by Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett), but it’s the final ghost that’s our favorite — Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon)! “Merry Christmas!” she exclaims as she unveils herself. “Tis I, Hillary Rodham Clinton. You, Donald, have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all. Sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise. You have no idea how long I’ve wanted to say this: Lock him up!” Amazing!

Devoted fans have witnessed one biting comedic moment after another in reaction to one harrowing cultural moment after another including several hurricanes, some tragic shootings and the onset of the “Weinstein effect” in which numerous individuals have come forward to shine light on their personal experiences with sexual harassment, sexual assault, and in some cases even rape. When word first broke about the allegations leveled against Harvey Weinstein, 65, SNL tackled the subject with a sketch that attempted to find the humor in the countless and outlandish stories surrounding the disgraced movie mogul.

Kate McKinnon reprised the beloved Debette Goldry, a blunt aging Hollywood star, for the sketch. In it, Debette takes part in a women’s round table on sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. During which, she shares her own personal experience with Weinstein. ”I did have one meeting with Harvey, okay? I was invited to his hotel room. And when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were his face. It almost worked. The resemblance was uncanny.”

“I’m Michael Flynn, the Ghost of Witness Flipped!” #SNL pic.twitter.com/qzfXTzh4b2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 3, 2017

