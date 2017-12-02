Sahar Tabar: See Pics Of Angelina Superfan Before Her Reported Surgeries

Before reportedly going under the knife to look like Angelina Jolie, Sahar Tabar was already a beautiful woman. Check out what she looked like before her alleged 50 surgeries, something she has since denied!

The 19-year-old Sahar Tabar has captured the minds and eyes of the Internet, as this Iranian woman supposedly underwent numerous plastic surgery procedures to transform herself into an Angelina Jolie clone. This viral star’s Instagram page, which amassed more than 500k followers (more on that later), was once scrubbed of all pictures of what she looked like before her alleged surgeries. However, some pics of the “old Sahar show her as — surprise, surprise — a regular teen, one with beautiful dark eyes and a wonderful face. Compared to the nearly skeletal images that set the Internet on fire, this previous version of Sahar looks like a different person.

Sahar became the hottest topic on the Internet after the Belgian publication Sud Info reported that she had 50 procedures to look like the Tomb Raider star. However, Sahar slammed these claims in a Nov. 28 post. “Hello relatively dear followers,” the Iranian woman wrote, translated by Snopes. Sahar had uploaded a shot of her with a thinner face, but one that was a far cry from the series of photos that had Internet commenters calling her a “zombie.”

“The picture that you’re scrutinizing, even though I didn’t like it, I kept it in,” she wrote. ”… I must say I only had [indeterminate number of] surgery, not 50 surgeries, and foreign sites and channels were very biased in the way they talked about my photos. I thought these people are probably living in the 18th century and they haven’t seen or heard of technology or makeup and they are really surprised.” Snopes also pointed out that Sahar has not personally confirmed that she used Angelina as inspiration for her transformation.

Now, here’s where the mystery gets interesting. Sahar posted this rebuttal on @sahartabar_official, which – at time of publication – had about 68.7k followers. In prior stories, she had a follower count that was over half-a-million. Another account, going by @saharahmadii__, currently has 624k followers and has been made private. Did Sahar do some kind of Instagram switcher-roo, which is why her rebuttal to the reports of 50 surgeries was missed by so many?

If that Nov. 28 picture is indeed of her current face, then the other pics, where she had a more emaciated skull, may have been the product of clever prosthetics (something her critics have claimed for a while.) Also, if that is her face, then hopefully her “I didn’t like it” comment wasn’t about her appearance. Be it before or after, Sahar looks great. Here’s hoping she gets to a point where she likes what she sees whenever she looks into a mirror.

What do you think of Sahar’s “before” pictures, HollywoodLifers? What do you think of her saying she didn’t have so many surgeries?