Missing NC Toddler, 3, Believed Dead: Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested Over Disappearance

Mariah Woods has yet to be found, but authorities fear the worst for the 3-year-old girl. Onslow County Sheriff investigators said they now believe the girl is deceased and the search is shifting to a recovering operation, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. In addition to this heartbreaking announcement, the authorities announced that they took Earl Kimrey, 32, into custody in connection to Mariah’s vanishing. He faces several charges, including concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property.

Earl is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mother, Kristy Woods, 29. He has a record that includes a 2005 larceny conviction in Alamance County, according to WLJA. He was also reportedly convicted in Onslow County in 2012 on assault or threatening of a government official and being drunk and disorderly. In 2015, he was convicted of larceny in Brunswick County. Earl, according to WJLA, was given probation and a suspended sentence on all these charges.

The precious toddler went missing from her home in Jacksonville, North Carolina in the morning hours of Nov. 27, triggering a massive search involving state and local police, the FBI and hundred of volunteers. Mariah’s mother said that she last saw her baby girl when she checked on her at 11 P.M. ET on Nov. 26. Kristy said Earl claimed to see Mariah around midnight and he told her to go back to bed. Kristy posted a heart-wrenching plea on her (now disabled) Facebook. “I’ll do anything that I can, whatever you want,” she reportedly wrote. “Just bring her home please safe and sound. She’s my baby. She’s my everything.”

Mariah’s biological father, Alex Woods, questioned the idea that his daughter was abducted. “Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” he angrily said. Family members said there was no sign of forced entry or struggle in the home. As investigators continue to search, Earl is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center on a $1.01 million bond.

HollywoodLifers, if you have any information as to where Mariah might be, please reach out to the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113.