Matt Lauer’s Wife Flees Their Home With Kids Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal — Marriage Over?

The dramatic fallout surrounding Matt Lauer, 59, since his abrupt firing from NBC continues and now his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, is allegedly responding to the endless headlines. She has reportedly taken their two youngest children, Romy, 14, and their son Thijs, 11, and fled their sprawling home in the Hamptons to escape the public eye, according to Page Six. It’s possible she is headed to Amsterdam, where her mother reportedly lives nearby. Their eldest child, Jack, remained in the city. He is attending a prep school outside Manhattan.

“Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country,” an insider told the site. She was last seen at their home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the day that news of her husband’s dismissal for “inappropriate behavior” first hit the airwaves. Since then, Annette has not offered a public response to the allegations, which include Matt exposing himself to one a female employee and giving another a sex toy as a gift. Head here to see photos of Matt and Annette through the years.

As our insider previously reported and this report illustrates, their marriage way very well be coming to an end in light of the mounting claims. “Most people in Matt’s circle are predicting that Annette will file for divorce,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, back in 2006 Annette did file for divorce, citing “extreme anger and hostility toward her” on the part of Matt. But she and her husband opted instead to revive their marriage and she withdrew her filing.

