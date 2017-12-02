Matt Lauer Pleading With Wife Annette Not To Leave Him During ‘The Worst Week Of His Life’

Matt Lauer has been begging his wife to stay after he was fired from NBC for sexual misconduct allegations, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out more here.

Matt Lauer, 59, has been having the toughest week of his life after getting fired from the Today Show on Nov. 29 due to alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace and now he’s pleading with his wife, Annette Roque, to stay by his side. “Matt has been pleading with his wife Annette not to leave him during this, what he feels like is the worst week of his life,” a source close to Matt EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Matt has been begging his wife to stay and not to make things any worse or more difficult for him or for their children. Matt feels like she has stood by him for years, through some challenging times and so he is hoping that she will continue to be a faithful and loyal wife despite all of his mistakes and inability to do the same for her.” See photos of Matt and Annette during their marriage together here.

There have been reports that Matt and Annette’s marriage has been on the rocks after she left their home in the Hamptons with their two youngest children upon finding out about the allegations. This wouldn’t be the first time. Back in 2006, Annette filed for divorce stating that Matt’s “extreme anger and hostility toward her” was the reason. Fortunately, they eventually decided to call off the divorce and make it work but many people are now speculating whether or not their marriage is over for good.

Since Matt’s firing, more information about multiple alleged sexual harassment complaints have been getting revealed to the public. Some shocking old videos of interviews conducted by Matt during his time with NBC has also shed light on certain inappropriate comments he’s made toward actresses such as Sandra Bullock. We’ll continue to follow this unfortunate story as it continues to unfold.

