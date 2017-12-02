Yikes! Kim Zolciak’s son Kash Biermann reunited with the dog that bit his face on the latest episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’. See how it went down.

Kim Zolciak, 39, and Kroy Biermann‘s, 32, son Kash got to spend some time with the dog that bit his face and nearly blinded him back in April in the Dec. 1 episode of Don’t Be Tardy. Why on Earth did they allow Sinner the dog (Sinn for short) to come anywhere near their child after such a traumatic incident? Apparently Kash is pretty attached to the pup, despite getting attacked. And although Sin had to be muzzled for the meeting to ensure safety, it did turn out to be a pretty touching moment! Head here for tons more photos of Kim and her family!

” I think it’s a very important step for Kash to see Sinn in the flesh and see that he is under control. That he is put in his place,” Kroy explains as he prepares the husky-boxer mix to say hello to his son.” Kash, still sporting a healing bruise on his cheek from his last encounter with the dog, excitedly runs to Sinn in the yard and in no time, he’s happily resting his head on the dog’s back. “My favorite thing to do with Sinner is to play with him,” Kash tells the camera during the episode. Aww! It looks like Sinn is here to say!

“I would be proud of Kash no matter what he did,” Kroy explained after the reunion. “But I’m very taken back with how he has reacted, just how he is as a person. Unfortunately, this was a very bad accident. But it gave us a view into Kash’s little heart and into his little mind and he’s pretty cool little dude, man.”

