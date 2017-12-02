Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Are Married — Details On Their Nuptials

OMG! Kelsea Ballerini has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Morgan Evans! Here’s all the details on their picturesque ceremony!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are now husband and wife, according to People! The cute couple exchanged vows in front of friends and loved ones in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at a seaside ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 2. The bombshell walked barefoot down the aisle and wore a simple yet stylish wedding gown with lace detailing by Berta for her special day! Awww! Head here for tons more photos of Kelsea!

The couple exchanged rings by David Yurman, which according to the mag, have customized messages inside them. Boy, would we love to read those! The exciting news comes just 11 months after the country music stars got engaged! “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” Kelsea wrote on Instagram. “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.” These two are too cute for words! Head here to take a peek at their wedding photo!

This amazing revelation comes on the heels of several truly incredible performances from the “Legends” songstress! She dazzled fans during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, then she helped honor local heroes with a stirring performance at Nickelodeon’s Halo Awards on Nov. 26! And then she stopped by CMA Country Christmas 2017 to get fans in the holiday spirit with an absolutely amazing rendition of “White Christmas” on Nov. 27. Whew! She stays busy. Now, when are we going to see a duet from these two!? Congrats, Evan and Kelsea!

