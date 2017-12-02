Chanel Iman Just Got Engaged To New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard — See The Adorable Pic

Congrats are in order! Chanel Iman and her pro athlete beau Sterling Shepard are engaged! Here’s how he proposed!

It looks like someone got their Christmas wish early this year! Chanel Iman, 27, just got engaged to the New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, 24! The stunning supermodel announced the exciting news with a post on her Instagram! In it, Sterling is down on one knee on a rooftop sliding a ring on her finger as she freaks out! How beautiful! Head here to take a look back at their picture-perfect romance!

“A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs,” she captioned the touching image. Wow! A candlelit proposal on a New York rooftop? Sterling clearly did everything he could to make this moment incredible!

This insanely exciting news arrives after a little over a year of dating. Sterling and his new fiancee posed together in August for New Era’s Official Sideline Collection and let’s just say the photos are so completely cute! They clearly have insane chemistry!

Rumor has it Chanel was previously engaged to the rapper A$AP Rocky, 29, in 2014. However, 6 months later things ended between her and the hip-hop artist. Welp, it looks like she found herself a keeper this time! Congrats, you two!

