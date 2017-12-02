Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Booty In Racy Video For ‘Love’ Advent Calendar

So fierce! Ashley Graham stripped down in a smoldering new video for ‘Love Magazine’s Advent Calendar, posing in a risqué underwear set. The model empowered women to embrace their sexuality!

As if we needed another reason to obsess over Ashley Graham. The model, 30, sent temperatures rising with her latest red-hot photo shoot for LOVE Magazine’s Advent Calendar on Dec. 2. She looked sexier than ever while rocking a crop top and skimpy bottoms, showing off her sporty side for the special occasion. Ashley did squats, lunges and sprints as she posed for her sizzling new feature, even slapping her enviable booty with liquid chalk. The body activist oozed self-confidence while pulling a sledge down a side-walk in the Big Apple, putting her hourglass curves on full display. With her glowing makeup and voluminous curls, she was the definition of picture perfect! See the hottest pics from last year’s LOVE’s Advent Calendar, here.

“On the 2nd day of Christmas my true love #LOVEADVENT gave to me @ashleygraham doing the sled pull on a New York sidewalk,” the mag’s caption read, alongside the insanely fierce video of her getting her fitness on. It noted how Ashley “is a true expression of self-love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality. This year we’re reminding women to #StayStrong because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world.” Ashley is one of many A-list stars who had the honor of posing for the popular publication, including Emily Ratajkowski, who seductively ate pasta in lingerie, as well as Jasmine Sanders and Kendall Jenner. Très chic!

The Sports Illustrated star has a reputation for flaunting her incredible body on social media and she just upped the bar with this shoot! Ashley recently dropped jaws while serving as the backstage host at the 2017 Miss Universe competition, opting for a low-cut, dark green sparkling gown paired with a bright red statement lip. “I think that it’s really important that we continue to show diversity of all sizes, ethnicities, backgrounds and religion,” she told Fox News before the show, using her platform to inspire change. “I think we’re on the way. If you can see a curvy girl on the cover of Sports Illustrated or Vogue, then we can definitely see a curvy girl as Miss Universe.”

