Arsenal Vs. Manchester United: Watch This Premier League Clash Online

Manchester City is running away with the Premier League, but Manchester United is closing in. They take on Arsenal at 12:30 PM ET, so tune in to watch this match.

The Premier League is fast approaching the halfway mark of the 2017-18 season, and Manchester City remains undefeated after 14 matches. As the Premiership heads into Matchday 15, it’s time for teams to kick it into high gear, especially if they have any hope of catching Man City. The Premier League leader’s cross-town rivals, Manchester United, head to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal. With United five points behind City and the Gunners trailing in fourth place, there’s no room for failure here. Expect both teams to kick off December with a bang which this match starts at 12:30 PM ET.

Manchester United is coming off an impressive 4-2 victor over Watford, with Ashley Young netting the brace at minutes 19 and 25, Anthony Martial, 21, put United up 3-0 shortly before the half, but Watford began their comeback with timing dwindling away. Troy Deeney, 29, connected with the penalty at minute 77, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, 24, scoring shortly afterward. While it looked like Watford could pull off the tie, Jesse Lingard, 24, found the back of the goal to secure the win.

“I prefer to forget the five minutes where we conceded the two goals,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said after the game, according to The Guardian. “I prefer to focus on all the good things we did. To play away from home and score four goals, we could have scored seven, eight; this was very, very good. They came with everything, they had no problems, they gave us a couple of minutes of real pressure, where we felt anything could happen. This is football.”

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think United has a chance of catching City? Or is the Premiership pretty much wrapped up, even with more than half the season left to play?