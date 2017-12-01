Jenny Lumet: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Accusing Russell Simmons Of Alleged Rape

Screenwriter Jenny Lumet accused Russell Simmons saying he allegedly raped her in an open letter. Learn more about her here.

1. She accused Russell Simmons of raping her in 1991: Writer Jenny Lumet, claims that music producer Russell Simmons allegedly forced her to have sex in his New York City apartment in 1991, when she was 24. After months of trying to woo her with balloon bouquets and compliments, she said she accepted a ride home with him from the restaurant Indochine. Once in the car, the driver allegedly refused to drop her off at her apartment, and started allegedly driving to Russell’s place instead. Russell allegedly locked the car doors and wouldn’t let her leave. According to her open letter, published by The Hollywood Reporter, he then allegedly “maneuvered” her out of the car with the help of his driver. While she said neither of them were violent with her, she was too scared to do anything. She was allegedly trapped between them

Jenny continuously told him “no” and “wait,” but he still allegedly forced her into the elevator of his building with the help of his driver (who then left) and took her upstairs. There, she said he allegedly raped her. “You moved me into a bedroom,” she wrote. I said, ‘Wait.’ You said nothing. I made the trade in my mind. I thought, ‘Just keep him calm, and you’ll get home.’ Maybe another person would have thought differently, or not made the trade.”

2. She was too scared to come forward until now: Jenny said that she kept the alleged assault to herself until October 27 of this year, after the multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein were made public. She told one of her friends. She mentioned that this was weeks before 17-year-old model Keri Claussen Khalighi (who is now 43) accused Russell of alleged assault.

3. She’s the granddaughter of Lena Horne: Jenny’s related to Hollywood royalty. Her grandmother is legendary singer Lena Horne, and the daughter of filmmaker Sidney Lumet. Jenny claimed in her letter that she’s run into Russell several times over the years since the alleged assault occurred. Russell told her once that he was a huge fan of her grandmother, and she apparently saw him at an event honoring her in 2011, after her death.

4. She’s a gifted screenwriter: Jenny is known for writing the screenplays to movies like Rachel Getting Married, starring Anne Hathaway, and the 2017 remake of The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise.

5. She’s also an actress: Jenny’s had bit parts in movies like Dodgeball (not that one), Deathtrap, Running on Empty, and Q & A.

