Aaron Boone: 5 Things To Know About The Newly Hired New York Yankees Manager

The New York Yankees officially have a new skipper! Former MLB player Aaron Boone as been tapped to be the pinstriped team’s new manager and we’ve got 5 things to know about him.

What a gamble! The New York Yankees after an extensive search have named former MLB infielder Aaron Boone to be the just the 35th manager in the team’s history. According to insiders it was down to the 44-year-old ESPN baseball analyst and San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, 63, for the big gig, even though neither had the experience at the helm of a MLB team. The Yankees let former manager Joe Girardi, 53, go after their season ended in October when team GM Brian Cashman recommended to owner Hal Steinbrenner that the pinstriped ones find a new leader. On Dec. 1, the Yankees decided Aaron was the man. We’ve got 5 things to know about him.

1. Aaron played in the majors as an infielder.

From 1997 – 2009 he played for six different teams. His longest stint was with the Cincinnati Reds from ’97 — 2003, and was traded to the Yankees for a season. Now he’s going to be leading the team as their manager after spending the last eight years as a broadcaster with ESPN.

2. Aaron has no coaching or managerial experience in the majors.

Most MLB managers toil for years as bench coach, pitching coach, managing in the minors or other positions where they have to display leadership of players. Aaron has never held such a position of any kind. Steinbrenner said he was unlikely to hire anyone without managerial experience, so Aaron must have impressed the hell of out him during his interviews!

3. As a player, Aaron holds a special place in the heart for die-hard Yankee fans.

He propelled the team to victory in the 2003 American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox with a game seven series winning home run. It sent the Yankees to the World Series and helped extend the Sox’s World Series curse, even though they’d go on to win it in 2004 for the first time since 1918.

4. Aaron is married to a Playboy Playmate.

He is married to Miss October 1998 Laura Cover. Together they share two biological two biological children Brandon and Bella and have two adopted sons.

5. Aaron is a descendant of Daniel Boone.

Yep, his last names the name comes from the legendary 1700’s American frontiersman and folk hero as he’s a descendant of the historical icon. Pretty cool, huh!

