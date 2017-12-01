‘The Fosters’ Hits 100 Episodes: Maia Mitchell & More Stars Post Sweet Pics & Messages

‘The Fosters’ has hit a major milestone! Cast members Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez shared cute photos and wrote heartfelt notes about making it to a whopping 100 episodes!

Love wins. Freeform’s hit show The Fosters celebrated filming its 100th episode with a party filled with members of the cast and crew. Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, David Lambert, Noah Centineo, Hayden Byerly, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Danny Nucci, and more were on hand for the amazing celebration. The cast posted the cutest photos from the event, proving they’re family on and off camera. There was even a cake with a huge “100” across the top, along with the words, “Love is love.”

Maia posted a sweet Instagram photo of her TV family and wrote, “100 episodes with the best cast and crew I could have been blessed with.” Cierra penned a long Instagram message about how much The Fosters means to her. “It feels like just yesterday I was meeting @maiamitchell for the first time for coffee before our first table read for the pilot episode, so nervous to meet the rest of the cast and crew (besides @dglambert of course) only to find out that we’d be like family from the get go,” she wrote. “Now here we are, celebrating our 100th episode! Where did the time go?! I’d give anything to do it all over again💘 thank you to everyone who makes @thefosterstv possible, our incredible crew & network, thank you for letting me grow up on this show & be able to wake up every morning & tell such amazing stories. I’m beyond lucky❤️ I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again….get ready for 5B!”

The Fosters will return for season 5B on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The show will continue to tackle immigration and transgender storylines. The 100th episode of the critically acclaimed show will air in 2018. Check out the rest of the photos from the 100th episode celebration in our gallery now!

