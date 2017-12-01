Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Is Finally Available To Stream — Listen To It Now

Yess! Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Reputation’ is now available to stream. Listen to ‘Getaway Car,’ ‘End Game’ and more right here — and help her break a whole new set of records!

Taylor Swift, 27, has made Reputation available to stream, and we’re flipping out. Some fans were surprised that Taylor’s album wasn’t immediately on streaming once it dropped Nov. 10, but of course, she’s had a controversial history with Spotify, only recently uploading her discography to the service. After weeks of waiting, her latest album has joined the party today, Dec. 1!

As for the album itself, well, Taylor didn’t disappoint. She has certainly been through a lot since the release of 1989 — she was in a 15-month relationship with Calvin Harris, then quickly rebounded with Tom Hiddleston…a romance that lasted just three blissful months. Plus, her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, continues to rear its ugly head time and time again, and do we even need to mention Katy Perry? Fortunately, Taylor has moved on and found happiness with Joe Alwyn, 26. Long story short: she’s had plenty to write about — and oh, did she. See more pics of Taylor Swift here.

Anyway, after what feels like years, Tay’s 6th album is available for streaming. (Previously, only “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Ready For It…?” “Call It What You Want” and “Gorgeous” were on Spotify, for example.) Yes, you already have a hard copy of the record, but now you can listen to it on Apple Music or via Spotify below and enjoy adding your fave tracks to playlists:

