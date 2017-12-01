Aww! ‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery was all over his girlfriend, Maika Monroe, as they cuddled and kissed their way through the streets of NYC on Dec. 1. See the pics, here!

Romance was in the air on Dec. 1, when Stranger Things star Joe Keery, 25, and his gorgeous girlfriend, Maika Monroe, were pictured engaging in some hot PDA in NYC. Not only did the hot stud and his blonde girlfriend, 24, cuddle and kiss as they walked through the streets of SoHo, but they also wore matching black outfits. Isn’t that so adorable?! Joe wore a black button-up coat, frayed jeans, and leather shoes, while Maika was seen in a pinstripe coat, tight jeans, and ankle boots. She also accessorized her look with a chic black purse with a gold chain. See all the pics in our gallery here, and the hot kissing pic below!

Obviously, Joe has been busy promoting the second season of Stranger Things, but what’s interesting is that he and Maika have quite a bit in common. She’s also an actress and recently starred opposite Jennifer Garner in The Tribes Of Palos Verdes. She has also starred in Independence Day: Resurgence, I’m Not Here, and will soon be seen in the upcoming movies, Shotgun and Tau.

Joe was actually on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last night, Nov. 30, during which he talked in depth about Season 2 of Stranger Things. Host Andy Cohen also alerted him to the fact that Kim Kardashian recently started watching the Netflix series, but he didn’t seem too excited about that. Andy asked him how excited he was “on a scale from one to 10” to know that Kim was a fan of the show, and he sarcastically replied, “I just found out now, so…holy crap.”

“Looking at how excited you are — your face is just going nuts,” Andy replied jokingly. “Wow, make a meme out of Joe’s face.”

HollywoodLifers, aren’t these the cutest pics you’ve ever seen?!