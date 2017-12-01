Sahar Tabar: See The Wildest Photos Of Teen Who’s Allegedly Desperate To Look Like Angelina Jolie

She’s only 19 and has reportedly undergone 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar stunned the world with her transformation, so see her shocking photos.

Whether or not Sahar Tabar succeeded in transforming herself to look like Angelina Jolie is up for debate. One thing is for sure, the 19-year-old from Iran has captured the attention of the Internet. The viral star, who supposedly went under the knife to emulate the Girl, Interrupted star, has earned more than half a million Instagram followers (at time of publication), posting pictures of her radical change. In addition to the alleged procedures, Sahar has reportedly went on a diet to lose 90 pounds in four months, according to Fox News. The results are shocking, but it seems Sahar is happy with how she looks.

“Do not be afraid to be different. Be afraid to be like everyone else ..!” she captioned a March 23 photo, featuring her in black against a turquoise wall (per Google Translate.) She has tends to caption her posts – which aren’t advertisements for pet stores and phone cases – with inspirational messages to all her fans and onlookers: “Live your way”; “Do not say you’re alone ..!” My brain is like you, Tehran”; “The greatest happiness is this. That we are for ourselves And for what we really are Love :)! :)”; “Altogether, the whole of Tehran!” It seems that she’s just like any other teenager, trying to figure out her way in this world while keeping a positive mental attitude.

While Sahar has reportedly undergone the surgeries to mimic Angelina, according to a report by Belgian publication Sud Info, some have suggested that her look is not due to plastic surgery, but Party City. More accurately, some have said that the Iranian woman has used prosthetics and makeup. Sahar looks radically different in a video she posted on Nov. 26 compared to the shot she uploaded on Nov. 27.

Not sure if it's true but allegedly this is the lady before and after surgery to look like Angelina Jolie 👀 pic.twitter.com/wYR9bnN0bX — Jennyuine (@Hotlegs_74) November 30, 2017

“Sooooo that girl everyone is posting about that got plastic surgery to look like Angelina Jolie…..yeah she definitely just edits her pics lmao,” one Twitter user said, while another wrote, “This Iranian woman who’s ‘apparently’ undergone 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie, looks like the dead version of her 🤔 Bruh! That nose?! No man 😑 Surely this is the biggest hoax of the year & that’s all prosthetics…? #fail” Sahar’s account has been scrubbed of any of her “before” pictures, but some of her pics before her alleged surgeries are floating around the Internet. Whether or not she’s had the surgeries or she’s using makeup, she’s got everyone’s attention for now.

