Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Look So In Love At First Royal Appearance In Matching Coats

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked perfect in matching navy coats in Nottingham during their first official royal visit as an engaged couple! See the cute pics!

The couple that dresses together, stays together! Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, stepped out on Dec. 1 for their first official royal appearance together in the city of Nottingham. Harry and Meghan were the epitome of a clone couple in matching navy coats for the event, which is also Meghan’s first official event as a soon-to-be royal. The newly-engaged couple held hands and looked head over heels for each other as they shook hands, gave hugs, and received flowers from fans. Prince Harry and Meghan couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces!

The pair is set to meet with staff from Nottingham Academy who work with the Full Effect program, which prevents young people from turning to violence and crime. Prince Harry and Meghan will also be visiting the Terrence Higgins Trust charity fair for World AIDS Day. Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, made it her mission to help and support victims of AIDS when she was alive.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be getting married in May 2018. Yes, that’s less than a year away! They have lots of wedding planning to do! A specific date has not been revealed. They’ll say “I do” at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan with a gorgeous engagement ring that featured diamonds from Princess Diana’s private jewelry collection. They may not be married yet, but Prince Harry and Meghan are already thinking about starting a family. During their first joint interview, Prince Harry said they’ll “hopefully be starting a family in the near future.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle meet crowds who have gathered outside the National Justice Museum in Nottingham. pic.twitter.com/apONYppYb2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the royal wedding? Let us know your thoughts below!