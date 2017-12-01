Pam Anderson Slammed For Telling Sexual Assault Victims ‘You Know What You’re Getting Into’

Pam Anderson’s accused of victim blaming the women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. She’s not apologizing!

Pamela Anderson, 50, has stirred up controversy by saying on Megyn Kelly Today that the woman who’ve accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault should never have been around him in the first place. “It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood or people to avoid, privately,” Pam said. “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.” Fans are calling her out for allegedly victim-blaming. Watch the full interview in the video above.

The former Baywatch star has spoken out about her own sexual abuse in the past, but went on to tell Megyn that she used “common sense” when she first broke into the industry to stop it from happening again. “When I came to Hollywood, of course I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense. Just common sense: don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone enters a door in a bathrobe, leave. These things that are common sense.

“Sometimes you think you’re going to be safe with an adult in the room,” she said. “I don’t know where this security comes from, but somehow I’ve dodged it all. I’ve been offered lots of things. A condo and a Porsche to be someone’s number one girl. I just naively said, ‘Well there must be a number two then, so I’m not interested.’ Money, homes, roles in movies. And I just didn’t want to do it that way. I had no desire. I’m a romantic and it didn’t appeal to me.”

That’s just terrible. Nobody expects to be sexually assaulted when they meet a professional that they’re going to work with. As many have pointed out, meeting people in the industry at their hotel room is common practice, because it’s not the typical room that any of us could afford. For someone like Harvey Weinstein, it would typically be a massive suite with a conference room — no meeting anywhere near a bed. Many of the women who came forward also had other people with them before the alleged assaults occurred. They thought they were safe.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding her interview, Pam told TMZ that she wasn’t victim blaming anyone, and that she wouldn’t apologize. She called Harvey a “pig and a bully,” but said that women need the “ability of self-protection.” She went on to say that “women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this.”

