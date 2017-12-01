NBC Refuses To Pay Matt Lauer’s Alleged $30 Million Demanded Settlement After Firing

Matt Lauer is out of a job and out of his fat ‘Today Show’ paycheck. We’ve got details on how NBC is allegedly refusing to pay out the remainder of his two-year contract after firing him.

Matt Lauer, 59, is out millions following his Nov. 29 firing by NBC after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct. The longtime Today Show host just had re-upped his contract for two years at a reported $20 million annual salary. He was six months in to the deal at the time he was terminated and was allegedly talking to his lawyers about demanding the $30 million still left in his contract with the network. NBC is now allegedly saying no way to giving him a dime in payout according to a report by our sister site Variety.

According to their sources, a meeting was held on Dec. 1 by NBC News President Noah Oppenheim with the NBC Nightly News staffers and someone asked the honcho about the settlement reports regarding Lauer. They were told that he was fired “for cause,” and that “NBC is not paying him beyond his last day of work,” according to the attendee.

There was a report on Nov. 30 by Page Six, claiming that Lauer and his legal team were looking at his contract and trying to determine if the allegations against him violated the morals clause and if they would cut off his right to be paid through its 2018 duration. With NBC reportedly saying he was fired “for cause,” that would eliminate Lauer’s right to the millions still left in his deal. See pics of Matt Lauer on Today over the years, here.

Nearly all TV talent have morals clauses that allows a company to fire them if they bring they bring disrepute to their workplace. So far Lauer’s been accused of everything from showing his penis and demanding sex from a staffer to giving a female coworker a sex toy as a gift and telling her he wanted to use it on her. Those allegations were revealed in Variety‘s bombshell expose that dropped just hours after the on-air announcement that the longtime Today host had been let go.

