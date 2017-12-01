FBI In Desperate Search For Missing North Carolina Girl, 3 — Search Beneath Her Home

The FBI has searched high and low for any clue pointing to the whereabouts of Mariah Woods who went missing on Nov. 27. Read about what they found here!

The missing persons case of Mariah Woods, 3, has taken an interesting turn. After FBI agents searched multiple locations, including underneath the trailer where Mariah was last seen alive in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the bureau apparently found “items of interest” that they promptly brought to their Quantico headquarters in Virginia on Nov. 29 for testing. Hopefully, these items will lead to some clues as to Mariah’s whereabouts. While the items were tested at Quantico, sheriffs conducted another search for Mariah along with 700 volunteers who joined them. FBI supervisor Stanley Meador said, “Our partners with the U.S. Marine Corps provided an Osprey to transport the items directly to Quantico, so testing could begin immediately. Those items will be a priority for processing so we can determine whether or not they contain any evidentiary value.”

While Mariah’s mom Kristy, 29, maintains that Mariah was abducted, Mariah’s biological father, and Kristy’s ex-husband, Alex Woods doesn’t believe she was taken at all. “Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” Alex argued. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids, someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?” Meanwhile, Mariah’s step-father Earl Kimrey is believed to be the last person to see Mariah alive, as Kristy told officials that Earl instructed Mariah to go back to bed at 1 am on Nov. 27, five hours before Kristy called police to report Mariah as missing.

While surveillance photos from a North Carolina Walmart showing a blonde child was recently forwarded to the FBI, it turned out the girl depicted was not Mariah.

HollywoodLifers, if you have any information as to where Mariah might be, please reach out to the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113.