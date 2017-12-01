Bella Thorne Kisses Shirtless Patrick Schwarzenegger After Stripping Down To Underwear

Ready to swoon? The trailer for Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger’s new movie ‘Midnight Sun’ includes some seriously steamy scenes! Check it out!

Bella Thorne, 20, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24, in a movie together? Yes, please! That’s exactly what you’re getting with Midnight Sun, a romantic drama starring two of Hollywood’s hottest young stars. In the first trailer for the film we learn almost immediately that Bella’s character, Katie, has a disease that makes her extremely sensitive to sunlight. Like, we’re talking deadly kind of sensitivity. Because of this she’s a bit of a night owl, and during one of her evenings out and about she meets the handsome and totally charming Charlie (aka Patrick). This is fate more or less falling into Katie’s lap, especially because she’s been watching (in a non-creepy way) Charlie from the confines of her house for almost their entire lives.

As you might have guessed, Katie and Charlie’s whirlwind romance kicks off from there — but only because she hasn’t told him about her disease. We watch as Charlie unknowingly helps Katie experience life in ways she never has before, like attending her first concert, cuddling by a bonfire, and going skinny dipping in the moonlight. Not to mention kissing all over the place! So, what happens when Katie is finally forced to tell Charlie the truth? Well, we’ll just have to wait until March 23, 2018 to find out — because that’s when Midnight Sun hits theaters! For now, lets just watch the trailer over and over and over again.

