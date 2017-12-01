Matt Lauer Lets Sandra Bullock Know Her Naked Pic Is His Screensaver In Disturbing Interview

Another creepy old Matt Lauer interview has surfaced. In this one, he makes disturbing comments about Sandra Bullock’s nude scene in ‘The Proposal.’ Watch here.

Sandra Bullock was a victim of Matt Lauer’s sleaziness back in 2009 when she was on the Today Show to promote The Proposal. The actress had a nude scene in the movie, and that seemed to be all Matt could talk about. “The major thing that’s changed since you were here last?” Matt asked Sandra when they kicked things off. “I have now seen you naked!” At first, the professional star was able to brush it off a bit, and quipped back, “And I’m so sorry about that! Were you able to sleep afterwards?” That’s when things started getting uncomfortable, as Matt replied, “It’s now my screensaver,” while seemingly ogling Sandra’s breasts. Of course, she called him out, and told him to stop looking down. He tried to recover by claiming he was just looking at his notes, but she was NOT having it!

Matt couldn’t seem to let the nude thing go, and went on to tell Sandra, “You’re naked for most of this movie.” Of course, she wasn’t naked for most of the movie, and she wasn’t letting him get away with that one. “No, I’m not naked for most of this movie,” she answered. “Just emotionally naked.” Sandra awkwardly laughed her way through the rest of the interview, but there was definitely a bit of tension. At the end, Matt brought up her stripped-down moment again: “Did I mention you have a nude scene in the movie?” She had a great comeback: “Pretty much from the time you opened your mouth, yeah.” Then, when he told her to come back again soon, she replied back, “No, not after this interview. I’m outta here!” Even though her quips were all said with a laugh, she definitely seemed fairly uncomfortable.

Of course, this resurfaced interview is especially disturbing now because we’ve all heard the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt. He was fired from the Today Show on Nov. 29 after an NBC staffer came forward with claims of “inappropriate sexual behavior” against him. Since then, allegations from various, anonymous women have come out, and it’s rumored that there may be more to come.

