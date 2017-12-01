‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Kailyn Lowry Refuses To Forgive Her Alcoholic Mom — ‘F*** You’

Kailyn Lowry and her ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ cast mates were sent to the slammer for a lesson in forgiveness, and things didn’t go as well as the doctors had hoped.

At first, we thought Bobby‘s exit from the Marriage Boot Camp house was going to be the most explosive moment during the Dec. 1 episode, but oh were we wrong! Instead, the most heart-wrenching moment came when Kailyn Lowry broke down in tears and refused to forgive her alcoholic mother for giving her a traumatic childhood. You see, all of the cast mates were forced to take part in a prison-like scenario, where they were shackled to their childhood traumas. In actuality, they were just chained up with regular handcuffs, but it was all for the purpose of symbolism. Anyway, Kailyn had revealed a traumatic experience from her childhood, which involved the police coming and taking her mom away when she was just 6 years old. “I didn’t know why she was being taken from me,” Kailyn said. But “now I know. Addiction can do horrible things to people. I just want to be a better parent. I want to be everything that she was never to me.” Kailyn then admitted that her terrible experiences with her mom likely impacted her decision to have a child at such a young age.

The doctors thanked Kailyn for being so honest, but they also wanted to take things a bit further. So later in the episode, all the cast mates were forced to face the people from their past who hurt them the most. Kailyn’s mom, who has appeared on Teen Mom 2 in the past, wasn’t present for the exercise, but Dr. V stood in as “Kailyn’s mom” for the exercise. “I don’t love you. I will always choose drinking over you,” Dr. V said to Kailyn. And while the doctors were hoping Kailyn would become emotional, she just said, “It’s fine. It’s whatever now. Because at this point…” She was then cut off by Dr. V, who asked, “What would you want to say to her?”

“Maybe if I had a stable childhood, then I would have healthy relationships,” Kailyn responded, as she held back tears. “Kids learn from example, ” Dr. V said and Kailyn agreed. Then, when Dr. V tried apologizing for Kailyn’s mom, Kailyn refused to forgive her. “I just don’t feel anything. I want to go sit down,” she said. And because Kailyn refused to apologize, and told the doctors, “F*** you,” she was forced to stay in the slammer all night long.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Marriage Boot Camp? Tell us below!