Kylie Jenner Posts Sexy Nude Pics As Speculation Mounts Over When She’ll Reveal Pregnancy

Get ready for your jaws to hit the floor! Kylie Jenner just shared a series of sexy nude pics, and they’re fire. Interestingly, she’s also covering her stomach in the images…

Is Kylie Jenner, 19, trying to drum up some excitement before finally revealing her rumored pregnancy? That may be the case, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Dec. 1, and shared a series of nude pics! She claims they’re “from the past few years,” but they’re still new to us, and her millions of followers! “Posted some exclusive polaroids on The Kylie Jenner Official App from the past few years..,” she wrote in the caption space, as she shared two interesting pics of herself naked, standing in front of a large hedge with nothing but a towel draped over her chest and stomach. To see those pics, click through our gallery here. And to see more, head on over to Kylie’s app here!

These new pics come after HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie’s completely “envious” of Kim Kardashian‘s “amazing body”. She’s a bit jealous of how in shape Kim is since Kim’s expecting a baby via surrogate, unlike Kylie. “Kylie’s proud of her sister for getting in such great shape, but it also makes her very envious,” our source said. So could these new pics be Kylie’s way of reminding herself and her fans that she also was super fit before getting pregnant? It’s definitely possible.

Either way, Kylie looks amazing in the pics! And we’re crossing our fingers in hope that she’ll soon reveal her pregnancy. We recently learned that Kylie will be confirming the news on the mid-season finale of KUWTK! “Both Khloe [Kardashian] and Kylie will be revealing their pregnancies on the Keeping up With the Kardashians mid-season finale,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They’ll be teasing the news on promos for the finale that will be released during the week before it airs, and Kris [Jenner] is hoping it will make for record breaking viewing figures. It’s been killing the girls to keep quiet, Khloe especially, and they can’t wait till they can start talking publicly about being pregnant.”

