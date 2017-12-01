Did Kim Kardashian Just Get Dissed By Ex-Assistant? — Self Care Is ‘Letting Go Of A Bad Friend’

Kim Kardashian’s recently fired assistant Stephanie Shepherd may have just dissed her on Instagram. Read her cryptic message here!

Shots fired! On Nov. 20, it came to light that Kim Kardashian, 37, fired her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd after Stephanie apparently confided in her bestie Kourtney Kardashian, 38, that she was feeling unfulfilled in her role as Kim’s assistant. Now, Stephanie may be finally addressing her untimely split with Kim in a very public way. Stephanie took to her Instagram story to post a long message in all caps that seems to majorly diss her former employer. Stephanie wrote, “Self care isn’t always about lush bath bombs & $20 face masks. Sometimes, it’s going to be @ 8pm or letting go of a bad friend.” Hmmm, wonder who that bad friend could be?! Stephanie went on to write that self care involves “forgiving yourself for your impossible standards” and “knowing you are worth it.” Honestly, the subtext of that kind of screams “Kim, a bad friend, set impossible work standards, and she doesn’t know my worth.”

It certainly doesn’t seem like Kim will provide her with a glowing letter of recommendation for any future employment, despite their 4-year friendship. Speaking of friendships, we reported earlier how Kim and Chrissy Teigen, 32, did a little time-traveling by dressing up as ’60s flight attendants for Chrissy’s Pan Am-themed birthday party on Nov. 30, a day after Stephanie posted her message on Instagram. If Kim was letting Stephanie’s “bad friend” comment get under her skin, it certainly didn’t show.

Time will tell whether or not Kim and Stephanie can ever be friends after their working relationship. Click here for sexy pics of Kim that nearly broke the internet.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stephanie was actually referring to Kim as the “bad friend?” Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.