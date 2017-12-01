Khloe Kardashian Is Barely Recognizable As She Flaunts Pregnancy Lips On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian posted a video on her Instagram story and her pregnancy lips made her almost unrecognizable. Watch the video here!

Is she or isn’t she?! When it comes to her rumored pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been extremely tight-lipped about whether or not she’s expecting. Speaking of lips, Khloe recently took to her Instagram story to post a video of herself in a very baggy sweatshirt and with noticeable pregnancy lips that make her look like a completely different person. “I just finished a hike with my mom. I love being in town…ooh I look a mess,” Khloe said in the video. “I love being in town because we go on these early morning hikes, and we gossip and just have a really good start of day together.” Was the sweatshirt meant to conceal her growing baby bump? Were her enlarged lips due to her pregnancy or lip injections? As usual with Khloe, the clues surrounding her alleged pregnancy abound, but until she formally acknowledges that she’s expecting, we may never know the truth. Check out her Instagram story below, and judge for yourself.

We reported earlier how Khloe’s pregnancy lips caused a stir on Snapchat, as they looked a lot fuller and rounder than we’re normally accustomed to. While Dr. John Layke admitted there’s no evidence that lip injections cause any birth defects, he advises people to wait until after giving birth and breastfeeding before performing fillers.

A source close to Khloe said that Khloe is afraid of gaining weight during her pregnancy because it’s of the bad memories it will bring up. Although, we hope that Khloe remembers that she’ll be having so many wonderful memories with her future child… if she’s actually pregnant. Just tell us already, Khloe! Check out these pics of Khloe wearing PJs that some say are hiding her baby bump.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will eventually announce her pregnancy or is she just trolling us? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.