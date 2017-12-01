Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Already Trying For A Baby? She’s ‘Very Eager To Start A Family’

Kaley Cuoco is officially engaged to Karl Cook! Now, a source close to Kaley EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she is ‘eager’ to start making babies.

Kaley Cuoco, 32, may be finally engaged to her boyfriend of two years Karl Cook, 26, but are they planning on increasing their family from two to three people? A source close to The Big Bang Theory star EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kaley is apparently looking to get pregnant possibly before she even ties the knot. “Kaley is very eager to start a family, no one would be surprised if they start trying for a baby before the wedding,” our source said. “Either way this isn’t going to be a long engagement, now that Kaley’s finally found the one she’s not going to want to waste any time.” Check out Kaley happy-crying after Karl proposed to her during her 32nd birthday party below.

While you celebrate the fact that Kaley is getting hitched again, and possibly having a kid, read up on the five things you absolutely need to know about her future husband Karl. Not only does he ride horses professionally, he only has a great sense of humor.

Speaking of his sense of humor, just hours before proposing, Karl psyched Kaley out with a fake engagement ring at Target, which was probably the best way to make his actual proposal a complete and utter surprise. You just know this guy is going to really excel at dad jokes. Check out some of the cutest celebrity engagements of 2017 right here.

Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever! A post shared by @normancook on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

HollywoodLifers, when do you think we can expect Kaley and Karl to start making babies? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.