I Wish I Could Tell My 14 Year Old Self These 3 Things About Being An Adult

Ever wish time travel was real, and you could change a few things by going back and shaking some sense into your former self? Well, here are the top three things I would tell my teenage self about adulting.

If you’re like me, you spend entirely too much time thinking about the things you did during a period of your life that you wish you could go back and change. In my case specifically it’s not about regret or feeling like I missed out on anything, but more so being annoyed at my naivety. Why didn’t I see the rest of my life was still ahead of me? Why didn’t I realize what was actually important? Why couldn’t I see past who daily lunch periods at school in terms of my future? It’s pretty crazy how much the human brain can change in the time you are an emotionally charged and overly hormonal teenager to a full-time working, rent, utility and health insurance paying adult. So, here are the three things I would go back and tell my 14-year-old self if I could. Maybe you’ll relate!

1.) Your life is going to be so much bigger than high school. Right now it feels like the next four years of your life are the only ones that matter, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Who you sit with at lunch, who you take to the prom, and who you’re hanging out with in the hallways are not things that are going to dictate the rest of your life. Your future is so much bigger and brighter than the only four years of it that you can see, and if you could see that you would spend a lot less time trying so hard to fit in. Fitting in isn’t what’s important, and all those white lies you’re telling to get people to like you (or not, weirdly enough) are just a waste of time.

2.) Please, please, please stop worrying so much about boys. Lauren, for the love of God, boys are not the be-all and end-all of your life. You don’t know this, but your hormones are raging and your heart is growing and every time a boy smiles at you you think nothing in life could ever be better, but that is so far from the truth. Yes, it’s great that boys are interested in you, but no, it’s not the only thing you should be worried about. Sure, you should have a boyfriend, you should be going on dates, you should be having that first kiss in the school’s driveway after hours. This is going to sound ridiculous to you, but none of those boys are going to be around once these four years are up. You’ll be Facebook friends (um, I’ll explain that to you later) but that’s about it. You know what’s important? Your homework. Your part-time job. Your family. Your friends — the real ones, and yes, you already know who they are.

3.) Listen to your parents. Yes, really. Your parents seem annoying and they frustrate the heck out of you, but guess what? It’s not because they are trying to ruin your life, it’s because they love you. When they tell you to save all of that cash you’re making at your part-time job, listen to them. You’re going to need it. When your mom asks you to take out the garbage, just do it. Please, for the love of God, just do it. Your life will be so much easier if you just do what your parents ask you when they ask you. Seriously, you’re going to avoid so many unnecessary arguments that are going to escalate into world wars over nothing. You’re a good kid, you have a huge heart that is sometimes a curse and sometimes a blessing, but man does your attitude suck. Be the better person — do your chores, do your homework, call when you’re going to be late, and save that money. You’re welcome.

