Halsey & G-Eazy Drop New Song That They Made ‘Out Of Love’ — Listen To ‘Him & I’

Talk about an instant hit! Halsey and G-Eazy performed their ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ track called ‘Him & I’ back in August, but now we’ve got the official studio version!

Halsey‘s, 23, and G-Eazy, 28, are simply too much. They’ve teamed up for “Him & I,” dropping it just days after Halsey teased it on Instagram, and as Eazy told Fuse, it’s an “intense, crazy in love song.” Aww! “We made it out of love, which is really, really awesome. Getting to share that with the world is really cool because it’s not a contrived thing. It’s not two artists pretending to be something they’re not for the sake of a story,” Halsey also gushed in a recent interview. You can listen to the new collaboration between the lovebirds below!

“I’ve wanted to work with Halsey for a long time,” G-Eazy added in the interview. “I think she’s an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She’s one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that’s pretty phenomenal. ‘Him & I’ is a Bonnie and Clyde song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I’m excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she’s a great performer.” Love it! See more of Halsey and G-Eazy’s best pics here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Him & I:”

Cross my heart, hope to die

Tell my lover “never lie”

He said “be true,” I said “I’ll try”

In the end, it’s you and I

If I’m with you, I’ve got my mind

We’ve got that love, the crazy kind

I am his, he is mine

In the end, it’s him and I

It’s you and I

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey and G-Eazy’s new song? Tell us if you love “Him & I!”