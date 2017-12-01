Florida Teacher, 53, Accused Of Trying To Turn Teen Student Into ‘Sex Slave:’ ‘Call Me Sir Or Daddy’

A Florida teacher is being accused of allegedly having sex with a female student, and sending her notes telling her to ‘call me sir or daddy.’ Read the disgusting story here.

Well, this is sure to creep you out. Dirk Hilyard, 53, is being accused of allegedly having sex with and sexting a female high school student during the 2015-2016 school year, according to an administrative complaint. Dirk, a Hollywood Hills High School English teacher in Broward Count, Florida, was suspended in Nov. 2017 as a result, according to the Miami Herald. Dirk is also being accused of taking this female student to a townhouse to engage in alleged oral sex five times, sharing a bedroom at a Red Roof Inn, kissing and holding hands in public and sending “graphic sexual” messages on Twitter and Facebook. In addition, Dirk is accused of exchanging notes with the teen. In one note, he allegedly wrote, “I want you to be my sex slave, call me sir or daddy.” Along with the notes that were recovered from the trash allegedly in Dirk’s handwriting was one in the teen’s hand, replying, “whatever you want daddy.” In several instances, Dirk would allegedly enter his classroom with the lights out, the female student would follow behind him and the door was locked behind her. At one point, Dirk allegedly “fluffed the bottom of her skirt” upon exiting.

According to Hollywood Police, Dirk has not been arrested. In addition, Broward County Public Schools is investigating the matter. Dirk was previously written up by a female student who said Dirk had “grabbed and /or touched her in a way she perceived as being offensive.” This news comes on the heels of another disturbing story that led to a major court ruling — a Florida student won a $49.3 million lawsuit after she was repeatedly raped by her former geometry teacher when she was 16 years old.

Meanwhile, another teacher in Jonesboro, Arkansas allegedly had sex with four male students. In addition, she allegedly sent explicit text messages to the students as well.

