Dove Cameron Dazzles Performing ‘White Christmas’ On Disney Channel Holiday Special

Dove Cameron took the stage in front of Cinderella’s castle to perform a gorgeous rendition of ‘White Christmas’ during Disney Channel’s holiday special!

Dove Cameron’s voice is just magical. The Descendants 2 star blew us away with her incredible performance of the holiday song “White Christmas” in front of Cinderella’s castle at Walt Disney World. She gave us chills when she flawlessly hit those high notes! The performance was absolutely beautiful, with just Dove singing and someone playing the piano. Dove looked like a total Disney princess in a red ball gown. Hours before the special aired on Disney Channel, Dove posted an Instagram photo of herself performing and wrote, “So honored to be the closing act in the disney channel holiday celebration. 🎄 tune in to Disney Channel tomorrow night @ 8:30 to hear me sing a lil live holiday vibe.”

Dove’s Descendants 2 co-star, Sofia Carson, also performed during the celebration. She sang a holiday rendition of the DCOM’s “Chillin’ Like A Villain.” Boy Band winner In Real Life, Andi Mack star Asher Angel, and Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, stars of the upcoming DCOM, Zombies, hit the stage as well. What a lineup! Seriously we need these songs on our holiday playlist now!

In the months since the July 2017 release of Descendants 2, Dove has stayed super busy. She starred as Sophie in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of Mamma Mia! and recently announced that she was joining the cast of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Her role on the hit ABC show is being kept top secret, but season 5 premieres Dec. 1! Dove also wrapped filming on the movie adaptation of Dumplin’. She stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald. The movie will be released in 2018. This is Dove’s world, and we’re just living in it.

