Did Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Split? He’s Reportedly ‘Tired Of Her Childish Games’ & Isn’t Over Kourtney

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly done! Scott allegedly dumped his younger GF because he still has feelings for Kourtney.

Say it ain’t so! One of the oddest pairings of 2017 is reportedly dunzo. Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, have allegedly split after Scott realized, you know, that he was dating a teenager and they don’t exactly have a lot in common. “Scott was just tired of Sofia’s childish games,” a source told RadarOnline. “Scott just realized that he got into it for all the wrong reasons. Sofia never gave a damn about Scott’s recovery and none of the Kardashians trusted her.”

Whoa! That’s pretty harsh, don’t you think? It’s no secret that the Kardashians were a little baffled at the relationship. Scott’s seen a string of ladies since he and Kourtney Kardashian‘s most recent split (including another 19-year-old, Bella Thorne), and settling down with a bonafide teen seemed a little weird. But Sofia not caring about Scott staying sober? That’s a lofty accusation!

There’s another reason why Scott allegedly dumped Sofia: he apparently has feelings for someone else. “[Scott] obviously is still not over Kourtney,” the source said. Okay, now it’s getting interesting! Scott’s made it clear over the years that Kourtney’s his #1, but he’s just hurt her so many times. She’s happily with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 23, at the moment, so professing his undying love probably isn’t going to go over so well.

We find this all a little suspect, though. Sofia and Scott have been getting super close the last we heard, and it seems like they’re thriving as a couple. A recent report stated that Sofia was changing him for the better, and that he hadn’t partied since they got together! Well, at least since the yacht-filled beginning of their relationship. Plus, Sofia just commented on Scott’s Instagram a few days ago (see below). The last we checked, exes aren’t interacting with each other online so soon after a breakup!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Scott and Sofia’s reps for comment.

