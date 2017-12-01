Demi Lovato Gets Left At The Altar By Jesse Williams In Emotional AF Music Video

Oh, so THAT’s why Demi Lovato was wearing a wedding dress! Yep, her music video for ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ has arrived, and it’s hella romantic…until it isn’t. Watch!

Demi Lovato, 25, really had us going there for a moment when she teased the “Tell Me You Love Me” video with a cryptic photo of herself in a wedding gown and veil, but now we know it was all in the name of art. Watch the new wedding-themed visual, which dropped Dec. 1, above! See Demi Lovato’s best pics here.

“This song is one of my favorites which is why I named my album after it. I not only love singing it but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that’s yourself,” Demi said in a press release. “Shooting this video was really fun too! We had a full on wedding and my best friends were even my bridesmaids and groomsmen. The locations were absolutely beautiful. It was perfect and I’m so excited to show everyone!” Well, it’s definitely an emotional rollercoaster, as Demi and guest star Jesse Williams, 36, get engaged, fight with each other, head to the altar and eventually split. Damn!

Meanwhile, fans are upset that Demi’s new album was passed over for a 2018 Grammy nomination. “Sorry Not Sorry” is more or less the jam of the century, and it’s not that Demi didn’t submit the album to the committee, because she’s said that she intentionally released the record before the deadline so it could be considered. In general, Tell Me You Love Me is a fantastic effort, and it certainly deserved at least a Best Pop Vocal Album nom. What gives?!

#TellMeYouLoveMe 💍 December 1st A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:59am PST

