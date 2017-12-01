Gwen Stefani’s canary yellow over-the-knee boots were brighter than the Christmas lights she switched on in London! See how other celebs style sexy thigh-high boots!

Gwen Stefani, 48, brought a whole new meaning to “walking on sunshine” when she showed up in London wearing bright yellow thigh-high boots. The “Hollaback Girl” singer cast the Westfield shopping center in a holiday glow when she hit the switch that activated an array of Christmas lights. For the festive occasion, she paired her bold boots with a metallic gold coat. The look was particularly leggy for the chilly evening, but this wouldn’t be the first time a celeb sacrificed warmth for fashion — and we’re so grateful for it. Elsa Hosk, 29, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kendall Jenner, 22, are just a few stars who know how to amp up an outfit with some sexy over-the-knee boots.

Elsa’s take on the sexy shoes was incredibly on trend for fall. She was spotted in a fire engine red pair of boots while on her way to The Wendy Williams Show in New York City on Nov. 28. She contrasted the statement shoes with a delicate periwinkle gown and somehow it worked incredibly well. Leave it to a Victoria’s Secret model to pull off leather and lace!

Kendall’s style was considerably more inconspicuous than Gwen and Elsa’s colorful choices. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s light grey shoes blended almost seamlessly into the off-white jeans she wore to her boyfriend Blake Griffin‘s basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20. She looked comfy sitting court-side at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks game that she seemingly flew cross-country to see. Kendall’s casual monochromatic ensemble might have been inspired by her own sister! Kim loves a full ensemble based on a single hue — the social media maven even rocked head-to-toe black with her own thigh-highs a few days before on Nov. 17, when went out for dinner in West Hollywood!

These ladies are just a few of the celebs who love a tall boot. Flip through the gallery above to see how different stars style the daring footwear!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb do you think rocks thigh-high boots best?