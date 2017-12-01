Brielle Biermann’s Hottest Instagram Pics Of The Year — Will She Be 2018’s Breakout Star?

Over the years we’ve watched Brielle Biermann blossom into a gorgeous young woman and she could very well be 2018’s ‘It Girl.’ We’ve got her hottest Instagram pics over the past year.

You go girl! Brielle Biermann has had her best year ever in 2017 and is looking to own 2018. The 20-year-old has become a confident beauty, and isn’t even afraid to admit that she gets a little help from her mom’s LA dermatologist when it comes to her plump pout. Believe it or not, Brielle was once self-conscious about her looks. “I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly. And she said, ‘I’m doing it,'” her mama Kim Zolciak, 39, revealed on WWHL in 2016. Now she flaunts her big puckers with pride in plenty of sexy Instagram pics. Click here to see all of Brielle’s hottest Instagram pics of 2017.

Brielle paraded her super sexy curves on the ‘gram and her 1.1 million fans have eaten it up! She showed off her incredible figure when she attended Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’ior‘s lavish televised Oct. 17 wedding where she wore a tight white floor-length strapless gown. She almost stole the show from the bride! The reality starlet also loved flaunting her skin in plenty of bikini shots, as she had tropical getaways to the Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos in both Feb. and May of 2017.

We were treated to lots of belfies as Brielle gave the Kardashians a run for their money with her booty! She had to shoot down butt implant rumors that she got a little help getting her junk in the trunk, and loved showing off her behind in sexy selfies. Her tiny waist just seemed to enhance her total hourglass figure all the more. The Don’t Be Tardy star has totally grown up before our eyes on reality TV and is such a hot and confident young woman now. We can’t see what’s to come from Brielle in 2018.

