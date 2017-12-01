Andy Grammer Vows To ‘Guide & Guard’ Daughter Through ‘Crazy’ World Full Of Sexual Harassment

Andy Grammer is aware of his responsibility to keep his daughter safe in this crazy world. Here’s what he told us EXCLUSIVELY about how he plans to protect her.

Andy Grammer and his wife, Aijia, welcomed their daughter, Louisiana, on July 28, and in the months since she was born, there have been a shocking number of sexual assault allegations made against men in Hollywood. “It’s a lot. It’s looking at your little girl wondering if she’s thinking, ‘Dad, did you think it was this crazy when you were bringing me into the world!?'” Andy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when he stopped by our podcast. “Honestly, it’s pretty crazy right now.” However, as a father, Andy said he is dedicated to protecting his little girl. “Even more so, my responsibility to guide her and guard her through the whole thing is cool,” he admitted.” LISTEN TO OUR FULL PODCAST INTERVIEW WITH ANDY HERE.

In the interview, Andy spent a ton of time gushing about his newborn, but also told us all about his new music — his most recent album, The Good Parts, was released on Dec. 1, and features his new single, “Smoke Clears.” “I wanted to write about my story, but I feel like a lot of times, when people share their story they leave the best parts out,” he explained. “Which [for me] was like fainting in Dublin, or I have a couple of songs about my daughter. I have some songs about my relationship with money — what the hell does that feel like? I just wanna go to the most vulnerable things and try to share those and the cliff notes of the best parts of my story.”

Starting in March, Andy will hit the road for a tour that will last through April. Make sure to check him out on the road and get the new album now!

HollywoodLifers, listen to the full podcast with Andy at the link above to hear him talk about his daughter, his marriage, his new music, tour plans and SO MUCH MORE!