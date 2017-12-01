Allison Williams, Hailey Baldwin & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From feminine ball gowns to super sexy minis, see who was best dressed of the week! Click for pics!

Margot Robbie wore a stunning black sequin dress at the Gotham Awards in New York on November 27. That was a fashion extravaganza! Allison Williams looked FLAWLESS in a dreamy Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo shoes. We are obsessed with Get Out, and hope it wins big during awards season! Reese Witherspoon wore a black and gold Oscar De La Renta dress at that event. All the ladies looked amazing!

A pregnant Kate Middleton wore the kate spade new york Holiday 2017 “diamond pleated shirt dress” while visiting The Foundling Museum in London, England on November 28. We loved this casual look on her, but we were also loving when she wore a sparkly blue gown on Nov. 24 — she looked like Elsa from Frozen!

Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver looked super sexy at the Fashion Show viewing party, wearing a silver top, a white studded mini skirt by Wakana, along with Manolo Blahnik shoes and Ritani jewelry. At the Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 28, Hailey Baldwin looked chic and cool in a blue Fendi dress and nude Fendi boots. She is so effortlessly glam!

Ashley Graham wore a sexy, sheer shirt and on-trend velvet mini dress at her lingerie launch at the Macy’s Fashion Show Mall in Vegas on Nov. 29. Ellie Goulding wore a gorgeous, blue off-the-shoulder gown at CLUB LOVE, which benefitted the Elton John AIDS Foundation and was hosted by Elton John and David Furnish in London, England on Nov. 29.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree Allison Williams was best dressed this week?