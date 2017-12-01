‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ EPs Reveals S5 Has Nods To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Marvel fans, rejoice! We spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the EP’s of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ who revealed that the series will have some references to the ‘Guardians’ movies!

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producers, Maurissa Tancharoen Whedon & Jed Whedon, were thrilled to reveal that there will be some Marvel Universe crossover on the fifth season of the series! Well, sort of. In our EXCLUSIVE interview with the EPs, they talked about taking the series to space and some nods to the Guardians of the Galaxy films. “Yes, aesthetically I think there are certain nods to ‘Guardians’,” Maurissa told HollywoodLife. Jed chimed in, “I mean, it helps to be able to say, ‘This scene, just look at Guardians, this scene from Guardians!’ Or, you know, we’re playing in that same universe so we weren’t totally inventing it, you know? We could, there were at least rails there where you could say they’ve established certain things, certain looks that you can use as a touchdown and a jumping off point.”

However, the EPs also told us not to expect to see Iron Man or anyone like that on the show any time. “I think there’s definitely things that will never happen but,” Jed told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked about not having any limitations in time or space on the series.” Maurissa added, “I still don’t think we’ll ever have Iron Man show up on the show unfortunately.” But, Jed reminded us that “really anything goes” and added that it’s “liberating for us a storytellers to to know there are no rules but at same time we have to sort of set up rules for ourselves that the world makes sense and feels cohesive.”

Make sure you tune into the season five premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Friday, December 1 at 8/7c on ABC! Before the new episode, check out the first 17 minutes which were released online early. You can watch them HERE!

