Sahar Tabar: 5 Facts About Teen Who Allegedly Had 50 Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie

Have you heard about the teen who allegedly underwent 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie? Well, her name is Sahar Tabar, and we’d like to introduce you to her…

So who exactly is Sahar Tabar, the 19-year-old Iranian teen who allegedly underwent 50 surgeries to look like her idol, Angelina Jolie? Well, that’s what we’re here to tell you, as she’s recently become a viral sensation. And we can’t say we’re too surprised — anyone who undergoes several plastic surgeries to look like a celebrity will almost always get noticed. We must note, however, that some people aren’t too sure if Sahar really went through with plastic surgery. Instead, they believe she may be wearing prosthetics in most of her social media pics. Either way, we’re here to tell you more about her!

1. On top of allegedly undergoing 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie, Sahar Tabar has also lost 88 pounds in the process, according to a report by Sud Info. In fact, in a few of the photos, her head appears to be way too large for her extremely tiny body.

2. Her Instagram following grew by over 60K on Thursday, Nov. 30, when her alleged transformation went viral on social media. As of right now, she has 455,000 followers.

3. Interestingly, Sahar has removed all her “before” pics from her Instagram account. The first Instagram pic uploaded to her page is dated March 23.

4. But fortunately for YOU, Sahar’s “before” pics are now circulating on Twitter. Random users have been uploading her “before” pics since her transformation went viral.

#sahartabar before and after her surgeries!!!! In a futile attempt to look like #AJo !! This is really sad. And raises qs on this over emphasis on looks and the body!🤔 pic.twitter.com/ot0JqzTq1b — Shagun (@shagunkant) November 30, 2017

5. As we said before, some social media users believe Sahar is either using prosthetics or Photoshop to achieve her look. Some comments on her posts include: “Is her face or just make up?”, “Is this actually real?”, and more.

