Liu Yifei: 5 Things To Know About Chinese Actress Cast As Lead In ‘Mulan’

It’s official: Liu Yifei will bring Disney’s beloved ‘Mulan’ to life in the live-action film! Here’s what you need to know about the Chinese actress.

1.) Liu Yifei, 30, was born in the Hubei province of China. She is an only child, and her birth name was “An Feng.” Liu changed her name to Liu Ximeizi after her parents divorced when she was seven years old, and then she began modeling. She also began taking lessons to sing, dance and act, which helped build her skill set at a very young age. Later on she graduated from the Beijing Film Academy in 2006.

2.) Liu lived in America for five years. When she was just 10 years old Liu and her mom, Liu Xiaoli, moved to New York City where she attended an American middle school. The move was short-lived, and in 2002 Liu returned to China to further pursue her acting career. While she was attending the Beijing Film Academy, Liu received a number of offers to star in Chinese television shows. She began acting on television in 2003 on the series The Story of a Noble Family, and by 2008 she transitioned into films.

3.) ‘Mulan’ will be her first big international debut. While Liu’s acting career has thrived in China, now that she has been cast in Disney’s Mulan she is bound to be an international star. This will mark the first time she’s starring in a film that will be shown all over the world, including America. No pressure!

4.) She had a brief singing career. In 2005, Liu signed a record contract with Sony Music Entertainment in Japan. She released a Japanese album in 2006 which featured a song called “Mayonaka no Doa” was used for the Powerpuff Girls series in Tokyo.

5.) Liu beat out over 1,000 candidates for the role of ‘Mulan’. According to multiple reports, Disney searched far and wide for at least a year to find their perfect real-life Disney princess. Talk about getting lucky!

