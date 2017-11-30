Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration 2017: Live Stream The Magical Event Here

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and Disney is getting in the spirit with an epic holiday special on Nov. 30. Live stream the fun, performances and more right here!

It may be warm in Disney World and Disneyland at this time of year, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a ton of holiday spirit in the air! The parks were decked out in merry decorations for The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which airs on Nov. 30, and tons of amazing performers were on-hand to ring in the holiday season. The event is hosted by Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey, along with co-host Jesse Palmer, and features magical holiday moments from Disney parks all over the world. You won’t want to miss this amazing, two-hour event, and you can find out how to live stream it below!

This year’s performers include Ciara, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Fifth Harmony, Jason Derulo, Lea Michele and more. They gathered at Disney parks earlier this month to tape the special, and performed various Christmas classics and new songs. The telecast will also include appearances from some of the most well-known Disney characters (lookin’ at you, Mickey & Minnie!) and a look at the parks in all their holiday glory. Viewers are also going to get a sneak peek at Walt Disney World’s new Toy Story Land, and a look at the new Star Wars-themed parks, opening at Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.

The annual Disney Christmas Parade was filmed on the same day, and when it airs on Christmas Day, we’ll get to see more performances from these stars. Check out live stream info for the holiday celebration here:

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Disney’s Holiday Celebration!? Whose performance are you most stoked about?